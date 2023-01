José Belaunde Moreyra was born in 1930 with an early vocation for music, but due to family opposition I could only begin my professional training in composition and conducting at the age of 24, first in New York and then in Austria, Germany and France. In Paris I founded the chamber orchestra "Ars Lutetiea". Father of 9 children. In Peru he founded in 1963 the chamber orchestra "Ars Limensis", being shortly after appointed Assistant Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra, and then Chief Conductor. He worked as a senior manager in Corporate Banking.