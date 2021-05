Luca Volontè was an Italian parliamentarian from 1996 to 2013, and served as president of the PPE-CD at the Assembly of the Council of Europe. Publicly engaged for decades in the promotion of life, family and religious and educational freedom, Luca has served as a board member for various international organizations promoting Christian values and human rights, including his current role as a board member of the International Organization for the Family. He has authored books and essays for the Novae Terrae series by the publisher Rubbettino; he has been a correspondent for several Italian newspapers, and currently collaborates with La nuova Bussola Quotidiana, an online newspaper. He is a also a great bicycle enthusiast.