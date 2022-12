The Ordo Iuris Institute for Legal Culture is an independent legal organization incorporated as a foundation in Poland. It gathers academics and legal practitioners with the aim of promoting a legal culture based on respect for human dignity and rights. Ordo Iuris pursues its objectives by means of research and other academic activities, as well as advocacy and litigation. Ordo Iuris has intervened as a third party in Polish and international court and administrative proceedings, including before the Polish Supreme Court, the European Committee of Social Rights and the European Court of Human Rights. Ordo Iuris has had the honour of being permitted by the presidents of the European Court of Human Rights to make written observations in numerous cases, inter alia, Bodnariu v. Norway (n° 73890/16), Annen v. Germany (n°70693/11), Rabczewska v. Poland (n° 8257/13), and Cupiał v. Poland (n° 67414/11).