Tomás Melendo Granados was born in Melilla, Spain in 1951. PhD in Science Education and PhD in Philosophy. He carried out undergraduate and graduate studies at Navarra’s University and completed them in Italy and Germany. Until his retirement in September 2021, he was Director of the Study of the Family at Malaga’s University. Now, they are taught by Edufamilia (a nonprofit organization he runs) and can be done completely online. Together with his wife, he was appointed as member of the Pontifical Council for the Family by Pope Benedict XVI. He is father of seven children, grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and, above all, as he defines himself, a husband who is deeply and increasingly in love of his wife.