Share on WeChat

Share on Twitter

Share on Telegram

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Facebook

Super Mario Bros. ist die Nummer 1 in Nordamerika und hat an seinem dritten Wochenende weitere 58,2 Millionen Dollar eingespielt, wie BoxOfficeMojo.com am Sonntag mitteilte.

Auf Platz 2 folgt Evil Dead Rise mit $23,5 Millionen, The Covenant auf Platz 3 mit $6,3 Millionen, John Wick: Chapter 4 auf Platz 4 mit $5,8 Millionen und Dungeons & Dragons auf Platz 5 mit $5,4 Millionen.

Abgerundet wird die Spitzengruppe durch Air auf Platz 6 mit $4,9 Mio., Der Exorzist der Päpstin auf Platz 7 mit $3,3 Mio., Renfield auf Platz 8 mit $3,1 Mio., Beau is Afraid auf Platz 9 mit $2,8 Mio. und Suzume mit $1,7 Mio.